NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang wins 'Best CEO of 2023' award by The Economist

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has been awarded the 'Best CEO of 2023' thanks to the massive, unstoppable success of its AI GPUs by The Economist.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is celebrating in a big way right now, with The Economic naming him the "Best CEO of 2023" after the explosive dominance of NVIDIA's fleet of AI GPUs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Economist took a look at the performance of the leaders of the largest companies in the S&P 1200 index, which looks at the big economies except for China and India. The list doesn't include any CEO that hasn't been in their position for less than three years, ranking the list of executives by the returns they generated for their shareholders relative to their sector's average.

On the list of the top 10 bosses, included Canadian mining firm Cameco and American homebuilder PulteGroup, which were left out of the left. A few other CEOs were left out of the group, leaving five "superstar chief executives" for 2023. At the top of that list was NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, which delivered an astounding 172.9% shareholder return; second under Huang was Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta.

NVIDIA's market value skyrocketed throughout 2023, pushing over the $1 trillion barrier thanks to its non-stop AI GPU dominance. NVIDIA introduced its market-leading H100 AI GPU earlier this year, with improvements across the board in all areas of its business. The company recently announced its beefed-up H200 AI GPU and teased its next-gen "Blackwell" B100 AI GPU for 2024, which will surely be the dominant AI GPU of the year.

NVIDIA also absolutely dominates the AI GPU market share, with over 90%+ of AI GPUs in use being made by Team Green. The dominance won't stop with its H200 and B100 AI GPU releases later this year, so Jensen Huang could be the Best CEO of 2024 at this rate.