NASA wants to put a massive telescope on the dark side of the moon

NASA is planning to return to the moon as part of space agency's Artemis program, and a proposal has surfaced for a massive telescope on the moon.

The new proposal written by Kenneth Carpenter and his colleagues at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) details a Long-Baseline Optical Imaging Interferometer (LBI) designed for the dark side of the moon, and would be called the Artemis-enabled Stellar Imager (AeSI). The telescope would consist of an array of smaller telescopes designed to image objects and regions of space in ultraviolet and visible wavelengths.

The proposal states there is massive potential for having an observatory on the lunar surface due to the "radio quiet" nature of the environment and prolonged periods of darkness. For those that don't know, the moon is tidally locked to Earth, meaning one of the sides of the moon is always facing toward Earth, hence the name description "dark side of the moon". Due to this gravitational phenomenon, two weeks on the lunar surface consists of one Earth day, which means the dark side of the moon will be in total darkness for two weeks at a time.

"One obvious candidate is extremely high-resolution interferometric imaging at visible and ultraviolet wavelengths. This can resolve the surfaces of stars, probe the inner accretion disks surrounding nascent stars and black holes, and begin the technical journey towards resolving surface features and weather patterns on the nearest exoplanets," writes NASA

This environment is perfect for high-resolution interferometric imaging, a method of observing the universe through gathering large swaths of light and identifying any patterns of interference.