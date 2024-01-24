Quake 6 teased by MachineGames, Wolfenstein studio may collab with id on new shooter

Bethesda and MachineGames left a sly teaser for a new Quake game in the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game reveal, and Quake 6 could be happening.

Is MachineGames working on a new Quake? No one knows for sure, but the studio has dropped a teaser for the next Quake game.

MachineGames, the team behind the successful and action-packed Wolfenstein revival duology, just announced its new Indiana Jones adventure game. It's called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and the reveal trailer actually hosted a surprise tease for the Quake franchise.

The recent Developer Direct '24 showcase took players behind the scenes of Indiana Jones' production and gave us a direct look at MachineGames' offices. Around the 11:35 mark of the dev direct, the words "Quake 6" can be seen written in huge letters on a dry erase board. It's possible that MachineGames is involved in Quake 6's development, and that the studio may be co-developing the project alongside id Software.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a Quake revival.

In 2019, Jerk Gustafsson said that making a new Quake game--more specifically, a re-imagining of Quake 1--is on his bucket list:

"Quake is the reason I got into gaming. Discovering WorldCraft and Level Design, making maps for Quake, was one of the best experiences of my life - I even still do it today. Developing a Quake game (a re-imagination of Quake 1) is and will always be on my bucket list, but working with Wolfenstein and getting to work closely with my heroes over at id Software is pretty awesome too," Gustafsson said in a Reddit AMA at the time.

Also, Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer had briefly teased id Software's upcoming project during a Giant Bomb E3-timed show.

Leaks indicate that id Software is working on a new chapter of the modern Doom series, however it's possible that the studio is also working alongside MachineGames on a new Quake project.