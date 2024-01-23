OpenAI is hosting AI girlfriend chatbots that break the company's own rules

OpenAI's 'GPT Store' is hosting many AI-powered 'girlfriends' that seemingly go against the company's terms of service for the store.

OpenAI launched the GPT Store a few weeks ago, and since then, it has gained some popularity through users wanting to take advantage of the company's custom Generative Pre-Trained Transformers (GPTs).

However, not everything is sunshine and rainbows, at least not for OpenAI, the creators of the intensely popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, as the store is littered with GPTs designed to act as an artificial "girlfriend" to users that interact with it. These "AI girlfriends" are strictly prohibited by OpenAI's own usage policies of its GPT Store, with the company writing on its website that "We also don't allow GPTs dedicated to fostering romantic companionship or performing regulated activities."

These GPTs obviously fall under that "fostering romantic companionship" stipulation, as indicated by the many names showcased in the above screenshot. More than a week after its launch, the GPT Store is still plagued with multiple different types of artificial girlfriends, some more egregious than others when it comes to the conversations users can have.

It is currently unclear what OpenAI will officially do to combat the rise in artificial girlfriends on its newly launched store, but if I were to guess, GPTs that aren't strictly educational in the sense of providing valuable information on romantic companionship will eventually be removed from the platform.