2030 gaming predictions: AI, cloud, and subscriptions drive market expansion

How will the video games market evolve in 2030 and beyond? We make some ambitious predictions on what gaming could look like in the Gen11 console period.

Every new console generation brings major new innovations to gaming. The Gen8 console market introduced multi-game subscriptions, a shift towards digital, and a wealth of new games. Gen9, the current generation that includes the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, delivered major technological innovations like robust backwards compatibility, new graphics capabilities, and faster loading via SSDs. Gen10, which could start as soon as 2027 with a new Xbox console, may be centered around artificial intelligence with dedicated AI-acceleration via chips with NPUs (Neural Processing Unit).

AI-enabled consoles could become a foundation for multiple shifts across Gen11 and beyond, assuming consoles aren't phased out in Gen10 (I don't think this is likely for a number of reasons).

The market could evolve significantly between Gen10 and Gen11. The help of major innovations in cloud and AI infrastructure could propel ecosystem expansion to new heights, offering interesting new features and layered business models.

Below I have included my major predictions for gaming in 2030 and beyond: