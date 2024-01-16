Apple's Vision Pro gains a Travel Mode to make it easier to use on airplanes

The Vision Pro headset will ship with a new Travel Mode that Apple says is designed to help stabilize visuals when using it on a plane.

Apple continues to release more information about the upcoming Vision Pro headset as we get ready for it to finally go on sale next month. We've already seen the company share details about a variety of features as well as what will come in the box, and now the company has confirmed the existence of a feature that will allow people to more easily use their Vision Pro on an airplane.

Writing in a larger press release about the Vision Pro's entertainment experience and what buyers can look forward to, Apple says that the headset will have a Travel Mode that is designed with airplanes in mind, although it can obviously be used when using other modes of transportation - although Apple is quick to note that people shouldn't wear the Vision Pro while they're operating a vehicle. Travel Mode is designed only for passengers, as you might expect.

Apple hasn't given all that much information about how Travel Mode will work but it did say that the feature stabilizes visuals, which suggests that Apple is aware that the on-screen interface could move around when people are not stationary. This is something that we'll need to see in person before we can be sure of how well it works, but we have to imagine that at least one YouTuber will take their Vision Pro on a rollercoaster to see how it performs.

The Vision Pro will go up for preorder on Friday, January 19 for a $3,499 starting price before finally going on sale on February 2. The headset is only going to be available in the United States at launch, but an international launch has been tipped to happen before June.

