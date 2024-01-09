Patriot gifts us Xtreme 5 RGB with red tops memory kit capable of 9000MHz, preview coming soon

As one of only three sets, Patriot gave us some amazing-looking Xtreme 5 RGB with red tops for those who loved the new look but couldn't give up the RGB.

We had heard that Patriot was up to some new things, and we showed off the prototype kit used for their 9000 MHz bench stable kit we featured in another article but were also told of something else that might be a huge surprise to us. When all was said and done, and the CES 2024 Patriot suite tour was over, Shannon Robb pulled me aside and said he had an early birthday present for me. What we are about to show is one of only three kits on the planet at the moment, and we get to take them home and abuse them to see what this new strain of DDR5 is all about.

At first glance, I am sorry for having to take these images on our bed, but the timing wasn't right to get any images sooner, but you might think these are the same red-topped Xtreme 5 we have already reviewed, but if you look a little closer, the red does not pop as well as the original sets we have reviewed. This is because, while keeping a similar aesthetic, you will soon have the option to grab these kits with RGB. The red diffuser is translucent this time, and while it may affect the RGB illumination, there are many choices that will still look amazing once this kit gets power.

We were not kidding in any form about the exclusivity of these sticks. If you zoom in on the image, you will see the part number PVXXXXXXXXXXXX 9DEXXXXX. While they do carry a valid serial number, these sticks are something you will have to wait a bit for, but they have us super excited to return to the office to stress the snot out of them and see how far we can push them. As one of three kits on the planet, we consider ourselves very lucky, as we know another kit is in or soon to be in the hands of Charles Wirth, who will be using a phase change cooler on his CPU to see how far he can push the second set. As for the third set, we are unsure of their current whereabouts, but whoever gets their grubby mitts on them should consider themselves "Xtremely" lucky.

While we cannot do a traditional review, keep your eyes peeled for our preview of them, as we already spoke to Cameron and got the go ahead to push our kit to its limits so we can show just how good another set of DDR5 from Patriot stacks up against all the others out there trying to keep up.

