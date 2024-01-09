Tesla releases 'Cybertruck in 60 seconds' video showcasing its main features

Tesla has released a video showcasing the Cybertruck and its features within just 60 seconds, highlighting some of the best aspects of the new EV.

Published
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

Tesla has released a video on its YouTube channel showcasing what appears to be the most attractive features of the recently-started shipping Cybertruck.

The video was posted to Tesla's official YouTube channel and was originally titled "Cybertruck in 60 seconds", but it has since had its title changed to "Cybertruck Features," which was more accurately named. The video shows a fast-paced series of demonstrations of the main Cybertruck features, starting off with the storage in the back of the pick-up truck, 120/240V outlets, touchscreens, 15 speakers, 2 subwoofers, 11,000 lbs of towing capacity, which is demonstrated with footage of Cybertruck towing a SpaceX Raptor engine.

The video continues to show the Cybertruck's adaptive air suspension, which can increase its height. There are also 4-wheel-steering capabilities, steer by wire, a 2,500-pound payload capacity, lockable storage, and, of course, speed. Tesla's Cybertruck, despite its weight, is able to reach 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. The video doesn't showcase absolutely everything within the Cybertruck, but if you are interested, I highly recommend watching the video below by Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), who has spent extensive time with one and reviewed it.

