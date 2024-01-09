TCL unveils a pro tablet at CES 2024 that's beyond tablets from Apple and Samsung

TCL has revealed a new tablet at CES 2024 that's designed to land exactly between an e-reader and a general tablet from Samsung or Apple.

TCL showcased a new pro-level tablet at CES 2024, and while it might not get as much attention as tablets from Samsung or Apple, it's attempting to catch some eyes with its attempt at capturing two markets in one device.

The new offering from TCL is the new NXTPAPER tablets, which arrive in both 14-inch and 10-inch models and are designed to bridge the gap between e-readers and tablets. The NXTPAPER 14 Pro's display features a VersaView interface, which allows users to quickly switch between a black-and-white reader mode and a standard tablet view. As for specs, the 14-inch model features a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution, NXTPAPER 3.0 display tech, which converts the display into a paper-like reading surface, and more.

TCL writes that its new NXTPAPER series filters out 61% of blue light, making the overall experience on the new tablets much easier for users' eyes. The latest iteration of tablets reaches 700 nits on the 14-inch model, and it also comes with a Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screen, which makes reading in the light much easier. In tablet mode, the NXTPAPER 14 Pro can reach up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you are interested in reading more about TCL's latest tablet offerings announced at CES 2024, check out this link here.