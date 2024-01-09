LG's new Signature OLED T uses transparent OLED technology teased at CES 2024

LG's new Signature OLED T is a 77-inch fully transparent OLED TV that lets you see through most of the screen, can display information as well.

LG has been working on transparent OLED technology for a while now, showing off its new Signature OLED T at CES 2024 with a 77-inch transparent OLED panel. Check it out in all its transparent glory:

LG's new flagship Signature OLED T features a 77-inch transparent 4K OLED panel that blends beautifully into its environment, unlike regular TVs that stand out like a sore thumb. LG used its new Signature OLED T 77-inch transparent OLED TV to show off images and animations at CES 2024, letting viewers see through most (but not all) of the TV.

The new Signature OLED T can also display information at the bottom of the TV with its always-on feature, displaying things like news headlines, weather updates, and song titles when you're streaming music through the TV. LG includes an opaque mode that raises the contrast on the screen, turning it into a more normal 77-inch 4K OLED TV, if that's what you want when you're spending big money on a transparent OLED.

LG thinks that one of the big selling points of its new transparent OLED TV is that it can be placed in various locations around your house without disturbing things around it. For example, sitting on the wall, it would be nearly invisible, or by the window, without taking up the beautiful view. You might be sad about the money you spend on your new LG Signature OLED T display, but sitting near the window looking through will make you feel better, I'm sure.

The new LG Signature OLED T also features support for wireless video and audio transmission, achieved by using LG's in-house Zero Connect Box. This box connects to your video and audio inputs, streaming the signal to the panel wirelessly, letting you put the TV in even more places as it won't be restricted by cables.

LG's new transparent Signature OLED T TV

You can install the new Signature OLED T with shelves on either one or both sides, which makes the transparent OLED act more like furniture in your house, blending in with the environment. Another nice touch, I must say.

I've been covering LG's foray into transparent OLED technology since late 2020, but it seems that we're here with the new Signature OLED T. I would love to see this person, to see how a transparent OLED looks in the flesh... if LG would like to send me one, I wouldn't say no.