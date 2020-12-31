All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG teases 55-inch transparent OLED in sushi bar of the future

LG Display will be showing off its next-gen displays at CES 2021, starting with a transparent OLED in a sushi bar environment.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 1:26 AM CST
LG Display is getting out and a few days ahead of CES 2021 to show off its next step in transparent OLED TV technology.

LG teases 55-inch transparent OLED in sushi bar of the future 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company has just teased its new 55-inch transparent OLED display in a future sushi bar, where restaurant goers would be browsing the menu or even watching videos on the transparent OLED. Not only that, but you could watch the chefs themselves preparing your meal behind it as it rocks a hygienic partition -- thanks, COVID -- and 40% transparency.

A transparent LCD on the other hand, would have just 10% transparency -- showing how good OLED is in comparison with 40% transparency in its current state. The new transparent OLED wouldn't just have a place in the restaurants of the future, but also at the end of a "smart bed" according to LG.

LG teases 55-inch transparent OLED in sushi bar of the future 02 | TweakTown.com

LG sees a future where people would have a transparent OLED at the end of their bed, something that would display information, notifications, videos and more -- but doesn't block the view from the end of your bed. LG has built in speakers into the body called "Cinematic Sound OLED" or CSO.

LG's new transparent OLED TV can be put away by pressing a simple body, where it will disappear -- but not all of it, into its main body. A tiny part of the transparent OLED stays up, showing you notifications and information like the weather, time, and more.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

