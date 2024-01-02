LG wants to make Life Good with new LG Styler, its new clothing care management products

LG has plenty to show off at CES 2024 next week, with new TVs, speakers, gaming monitors and more... including its new LG Styler clothing care solution. Check it out:

LG's new Styler clothing care system (source: LG)

The new LG Styler clothing care solution features a handheld, high-pressure steamer, the Dynamic Moving Hanger, and Dual TrueSteam technology, the company says its latest Styler delivers faster and more effective clothes-refreshing cycles with improved drying, dehumidification, and de-wrinkling performance.

We have a first for the LG Styler lineup, with its new model featuring a handheld, high-pressure steamer that makes it even easier to remove wrinkles from shirts and other garments, which saves the trouble (and time) of using a separate iron. LG Styler owners can hang their wrinkled clothes inside of the door, take out the steamer attached to the bottom of the Styler itself, and start the steam process with a simple press of a button.

LG's new Styler steamer features powerful, high-pressure steam that the South Korean everything giant says will penetrate the steam process, leaving them smooth and soft, significantly reducing the need for ironing. Not just that, its small compact size of the high-pressure handy steamer "enhances convenience and allows for easy storage inside the Styler," explains LG.

Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, said: "The new LG Styler is a versatile clothing care solution that ensures optimal care for diverse fabrics, and optimal convenience for our customers. The pioneer in clothing care systems, LG will continue to enhance LG Styler's capabilities, redefining wardrobe management and making it easier than ever to keep clothes looking and smelling fresh".

LG says that its exclusive Dynamic Moving Hanger system with the Styler provides tailored care for various types of garments and fabrics. Unlike its predecessor, the new Moving Hanger simply moves side-to-side for dust removal, with LG adding that the new system provides a "delicate and powerful garment care."

LG's new Styler clothing care system has enhanced dust removal, deodorization, drying, and wrinkle mitigation with a twisting motion and a rotating mechanism. LG says this contributes to Styler's upgraded cycles, which include the Fine Dust cycle, twisting and shaking up to an incredible 350 times per minute, removing large and fine dust particles from clothing.

The company says that one of the new key features of its Styler clothing care system is its new LG Dual TrueStream technology, where instead of a single heater, the Dual TrueStream features two heaters to boil water and generate steam, allowing for increased control of the steam spray's volume and strength.

LG says that the course for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere utilizes just one of Styler's dual heaters, providing gentle fabric care through optimized steam-flow control. Dual TrueStream enables the Styler's Sanitary Cycle, a specialized cycle that keeps your clothes hygienically clean by eliminating 99.99% of the germs and 11 different kinds of harmful bacteria.

LG will have its new Styler clothing care system on show at CES 2024.