CD Projekt may not make many new hires in 2024, CEO says

As thousands of game developers look for industry work, companies like CD Projekt Group warn that they won't many new hires throughout the next year.

Thousands of game developers lost their jobs in 2023, but next year may be even tougher as studios maintain current their reduced headcounts.

This year wasn't great for game workers; the industry shed nearly 7,000+ jobs throughout 2023, culminating in the largest series of layoffs that the interactive entertainment market has seen in decades. Companies are slashing personnel to reduce costs, closing down studios like Volition and Free Radical while laying off hundreds of workers and cancelling projects along the way. Inflation has necessitated an economic "correction" among many markets, and gaming, with its $100 million+ budget games, has been hit hard by the current business climate.

Some companies like CD Projekt RED are preparing to move forward with the current staff that they have right now. In a recent interview with Polish newspaper Parkiet, CD Projekt Group CEO Adam Kicinski says that there won't be many new hires throughout 2024, despite CD Projekt working on multiple projects in parallel.

According to a recent fact sheet, CD Projekt Group currently employs 1,269 people worldwide.

Q: Last year, your studio reduced employment. Can an increase in the number of employees be expected in 2024? A: Yes, but marginal. I would rather say that employment will remain stable because some people will move between projects, including: from "Cyberpunk" to "Polaris". However, in 2025 I would expect a further increase in employment.

That last part is particularly interesting, and could indicate CD Projekt plans to double-down on principal development of its new games. The studio is working on 5 projects including: