Sony won't remove Discovery TV content from PlayStation customers for 'at least 30 months'

PlayStation consumers will get to keep all of the Discovery TV shows they bought and paid for as Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery strike renewal deal.

Sony no longer plans to remove Discovery TV content from the PlayStation Store.

Weeks ago, Sony announced that it would be deleting over 750 pieces of Discovery digital video content from the PlayStation Store. This wasn't just a de-listing, but would have been an outright deletion and removal of all of the affected shows. Users who had purchased the content would have had their access rights stripped and the shows simply would have vanished from both the storefront and user libraries.

Now Sony has confirmed that the deletion will no longer take place. PlayStation gamers will be able to keep all of their purchased Discovery TV shows and content. The reason? WB Discovery and Sony have signed a new deal.

"Due to updated licensing arrangements, the Discovery content removal planned for December 31, 2023 is no longer occurring. We appreciate your ongoing support and feedback."

There's still a countdown timer, though. The licensing deal will expire in 30 months, or two-and-a-half years.

Here's a statement that Sony provided to GamesIndustry.biz:

"Similar to other services, we do not own the licensing rights to TV/movie content that was previously available for purchase on PlayStation Store. "However, we've worked with Warner Bros to update our licensing agreements, ensuring that consumers will be able to access their previously purchased content for at least the next 30 months."

The news was significantly controversial when it broke out weeks ago, with many users taking the opportunity to bring up the issue of digital entitlements, rights of access, and what happens when companies decide to pull the plug. The evidence is all too clear in the streaming market where big-name companies like Netflix and HBO will pull shows off of subscriptions entirely in an effort to avoid royalty fees--among other things.