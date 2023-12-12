Apple releases new iOS 17.2 update that adds a bunch of changes

Apple has rolled out its latest iOS update, introducing iOS 17.2, which implements a bunch of changes and a new app called Journal.

Apple first unveiled its new Journal app at WWDC back in June, and now the company has rolled out the app in a new iOS update.

iOS 17.2 is here and can be downloaded across all compatible iOS devices, and new update has added a bunch of new functionality to the Action Button on the newest generation iPhone's, along with spatial video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Notably, spatial video support being rolled out to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max appears to be for the coming Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, as the iOS 17.2 release notes states, "so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro". Other camera changes include improvements to the speed of focussing for the Telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Additional changes in iOS 17.2 are improvements to the Messages and Weather app. Check out the full release notes below for more information.