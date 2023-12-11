Legend of Zelda producer confirms Tears of the Kingdom won't get a sequel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won't be getting a follow-up title; Nintendo has exhausted all possible additions to that iteration of Link's story and universe.
For those that didn't know, Tears of the Kingdom was originally conceived as a DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but following its years in development and the ideas Nintendo was planning on carrying out, the DLC grew too large and earned itself the title of a sequel. Despite being leaked on PC at launch, Tears of the Kingdom went on to be extremely well-received by fans, earning it a place as a nominee for Game of The Year at The Game Awards 2023.
Despite the positive reception for Tears of the Kingdom and this overall iteration of Link and Hyrule, Eiji Aonuma, a 30-year-long producer on The Legend of Zelda franchise, said in a recent interview with Game Informer that Nintendo doesn't have plans for a follow-up game, and that Tears of the Kingdom is the "apotheosis," or the highest point of development of the series.
"[...] As I've mentioned previously, with Tears of the Kingdom, we were seeking to build on top of the world we created with Breath of the Wild and really exhaust the possibilities of what we could put into that world," Aonuma explained. "I think it is - to use a bit of a term - an apotheosis, or the final form of that version of The Legend of Zelda. In that regard, I don't think that we'll be making a direct sequel to a world such as that that we've created."