Legend of Zelda producer confirms Tears of the Kingdom won't get a sequel

A producer on The Legend of Zelda franchise has confirmed via an interview that Tears of the Kingdom won't be getting a sequel; this Link story has ended.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won't be getting a follow-up title; Nintendo has exhausted all possible additions to that iteration of Link's story and universe.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For those that didn't know, Tears of the Kingdom was originally conceived as a DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but following its years in development and the ideas Nintendo was planning on carrying out, the DLC grew too large and earned itself the title of a sequel. Despite being leaked on PC at launch, Tears of the Kingdom went on to be extremely well-received by fans, earning it a place as a nominee for Game of The Year at The Game Awards 2023.

Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 leaks point to big upgrades and early release date

Despite the positive reception for Tears of the Kingdom and this overall iteration of Link and Hyrule, Eiji Aonuma, a 30-year-long producer on The Legend of Zelda franchise, said in a recent interview with Game Informer that Nintendo doesn't have plans for a follow-up game, and that Tears of the Kingdom is the "apotheosis," or the highest point of development of the series.