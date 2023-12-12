Samsung is preparing for foldable iPhone and iPad orders from Apple

Samsung Display is preparing for Apple to adopt foldable displays for iPhones and iPads, as the company has carried out widespread reshuffling.

One of Apple's largest suppliers is making moves internally to prepare for an Apple to order displays for foldable iPhones and iPads, according to a recent report from The Elec.

The new report states that Samsung Display has carried out an "organizational reorganization that focuses on its capabilities to respond to Apple foldable" and that Samsung Display is already "ahead of its competitors" in providing high-quality OLED panels for smartphones.

Additionally, the report states that Samsung Display is looking for a new "growth engine," and it believes foldable devices will be its new cash cow, hence its decision to make internal moves to position itself appropriately for when Apple makes foldable orders for future, unannounced devices.

Furthermore, the report goes on to mention that both Samsung Display and LG Display are working on a 20.25-inch foldable for an undisclosed Apple product, which seems to be an iPad. However, Samsung Display wants to position itself in a way that "prevents competitors," such as LG Display, from winning any Apple orders.