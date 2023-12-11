One of the most famous stars in the night sky will vanish today

The 10th brightest star in the night sky will vanish from view today, as an asteroid will be passing in front of it obscuring its light.

Published
1 minute & 56 seconds read time

One of the most iconic stars in the night sky will vanish out of sight today, as astronomers have tracked an asteroid that will be passing right in between our line of sight of the star.

That star is Betelgeuse, and it's the 10th brightest star in the night sky. Reports indicate that Betelgeuse will vanish for 12 second in what is considered an "ultra rare eclipse" caused by the asteroid 319 Leona passing directly in front of it.

Notably, the eclipse will be seen from Earth, and according to The International Occultation Timing Association a ring of fire will appear through its main path across Asia and southern Europe. The event will only be visible for a short time, which means its recommended to plan your day if you desire catching it. For those that won't be able to see the ring of fire event by going out their back door, you can tune into the Virtual Telescope Project that will be hosting a livestream that begins at 8:00 p.m EST on December 11.

The eclipse event is scheduled to take place at 8:17 p.m EST.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

