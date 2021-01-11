All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

TCL tease 17-inch roll-up tablet, roll it up and put it in your pocket

TCL teases its future of display technology, with new 'printed OLED' technology with an awesome 17-inch rollable tablet concept.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 11:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TCL has teased an incredible concept at CES 2021 this year, with its new "printed OLED" technology and a 17-inch rollable tablet concept that is right out of the future.

The company teased its new 17-inch rollable OLED tablet concept using their in-house printed OLED display technology, with the 'TCL CS0T' tablet just a few inches thick when it's rolled up. It can be put into a small case, and thrown into a backpack or bag easily.

But when it is un-rolled, it turns into a 17-inch tablet thanks to its dual spring-loaded rollers on each side of the device. When opened, we have a near paper-thin OLED tablet that looks like an old school scroll, which I'm kinda digging, but the company is also promising its printed OLED scrolling display has 100% color gamut, and would cost 20% less than current commercial display technologies.

TCL tease 17-inch roll-up tablet, roll it up and put it in your pocket 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G | Factory Unlocked (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1799.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2021 at 10:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.