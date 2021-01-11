TCL tease 17-inch roll-up tablet, roll it up and put it in your pocket

TCL has teased an incredible concept at CES 2021 this year, with its new "printed OLED" technology and a 17-inch rollable tablet concept that is right out of the future.

The company teased its new 17-inch rollable OLED tablet concept using their in-house printed OLED display technology, with the 'TCL CS0T' tablet just a few inches thick when it's rolled up. It can be put into a small case, and thrown into a backpack or bag easily.

But when it is un-rolled, it turns into a 17-inch tablet thanks to its dual spring-loaded rollers on each side of the device. When opened, we have a near paper-thin OLED tablet that looks like an old school scroll, which I'm kinda digging, but the company is also promising its printed OLED scrolling display has 100% color gamut, and would cost 20% less than current commercial display technologies.