Nintendo Switch 2 leaks point to big upgrades and early release date

Rumors indicate that Nintendo aims to implement a massive upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2's screen and an early 2024 release date.

Rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 continue to swirl around, as fans of the company are excited to see what the next console could entail.

There are a couple of rumors, and the first comes from a Korean News site, Chosun Biz, which has claimed that Nintendo is currently engaging in conversations about implementing "next-generation OLED panels" for the company's new devices. Unless Nintendo releases an entirely new device, it appears that the display upgrade is for the Nintendo Switch 2. The report claims that Nintendo is in talks with Samsung Display about supplying OLED panels on December 1, 2023.

An additional rumor comes from the known Samsung leaker @Tech_Reve (Revegnus) on X, which reports indicate has had a pretty good track record with accurate Samsung leaks. Revegnus took to his X account on December 4 and posted that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be coming out "early next year". Further rumors regarding Nintendo's new device include the adoption of an NVIDIA chip that enables DLSS support, 4K support, the company releasing a digital-only model that features an LCD screen, and a physical cartridge model with an OLED screen.

Notably, take all of these rumors with a healthy amount of skepticism as they are just rumors. Nintendo hasn't officially said a word about its new device.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, wccftech.com

