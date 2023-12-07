Meta is planning to kill Instagram and Messenger cross-app chatting

Meta plans to end support for cross-app chatting between Instagram and Facebook Messenger, and the reasoning behind it remains unknown.

Published
1 minute & 50 seconds read time

In 2020, Meta, which at the time was called Facebook, announced it was going to merge direct-messaging between Instagram and Messenger, in a bid to unify the instant messaging experience. Now, three years later, the company is moving to disconnect it.

Meta is planning to kill Instagram and Messenger cross-app chatting 25251
Open Gallery 2

The severing of chatting across Instagram and Messenger comes from a new support page update that states cross-app chatting between the two aforementioned apps will no longer be available as of "mid-December 2023".

The support page details what the end of support (EOS) means for users that were taking advantage of the feature; users won't be able to start new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram, existing chats will become read-only, Facebook accounts won't be able to view your Activity Status or "seen" in messages, and any existing chats with Facebook accounts will move to your inbox on Facebook or Messenger.

  • You won't be able to start new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram.
  • Any existing chats on Instagram that you've had with Facebook accounts will become read-only, even if these Facebook accounts are removed from the chat. This means that you and others with Instagram accounts can't send new messages in these chats.
  • Facebook accounts won't be able to view your Activity Status or whether you've seen a message.
  • Any existing chats you've had with Facebook accounts won't move to your inbox on Facebook or Messenger.

Meta didn't give a specific reason as to why the feature was being removed, but reports indicate that it may be related to Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA) that went into force earlier this year.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$61.49$67.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2023 at 11:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags