George R.R Martin drops warnings for new House of the Dragon season 2

The second season of the highly anticipated prequel series House of the Dragon is coming next year, and it's expected to be dark, very dark.

HBO's House of the Dragon season 2 will be released in the Summer of 2024, and ahead of the new season, the creator of the books, George R. R. Martin, has warned the new season may make you cry.

The writer of the famed series Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, took to his blog called "Not a Blog" and revealed he has seen the first two episodes of the new House of the Dragon season, expected to be released sometime in the summer of 2024. According to Martin, the first two episodes he saw were only "rough cuts," but from what he saw, he can distill that they are "dark, mind you. Very dark." Additionally, Martin warned, "They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did)."

Furthermore, Martin described both of the episodes as emotional, gut-wrenching, and heart-rendering, which he says is "just the sort of thing I like". For those that aren't familiar with House of the Dragon and have only seen Game of Thrones - House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, which tells the story of House Targaryen.

"The highlight of the trip [to the House of the Dragon set], though, had to be the sneak preview that Ryan gave me of the first two episodes of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, season two. (Rough cuts, of course). Of course, I am hardly objective when talking about anything based on my own work... but I have to say, I thought both episodes were just great," Martin wrote on his Not a Blog.