Overwatch 2 players cry out for help as the game becomes 'unplayable' on PS5

Overwatch 2 players on the PlayStation 5 are reporting severe framerate drops, making the game simply 'unplayable' as frames drop to single digits.

Published
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

Overwatch 2 players are struggling on the PlayStation 5 as numerous gamers are reporting framerate drops down to single digits.

The eighth Overwatch 2 season went live on Tuesday, and since then, gamers have been taking to Blizzard's own forums, along with Reddit, to voice their concerns with the performance of the game, specifically on the PlayStation 5. Checking the Blizzard forums, you can see dozens, potentially hundreds of players reporting framerate drops following the update. Some players reported their framerate dropped below 20 fps, rendering the game "unplayable".

Engadget reports they encountered the same issue as it took a few seconds for their character to turn around, which is undoubtedly a critical component in a competitive shooter such as Overwatch 2. Engadget described the framerate drop as "almost like playing GoldenEye 007 at 12 fps all over again." Blizzard seems to be aware of the issue as they released an update on Tuesday that states, "We are investigating reports of performance issues for some platforms."

Reports also indicate that gamers who can't wait for Blizzard to roll out a hotfix for the PS5 version of the game could try downloading the PS4 version. However, I personally haven't confirmed that information, but it may be worth a try.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$61.49$67.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2023 at 11:55 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags