Half priced Vision Pro mixed reality headset tipped for 2025

The Apple Vision Pro headset isn't going to go on sale until early next year but attentions are already turning to a new model that will cost half as much.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset was announced in June as part of the big annual WWDC event. But it won't go on sale until a vague early 2024 release window and when it does, it'll cost a whopping $3,499. However, plans are reportedly afoot to find a way to slash that price for a future model - and by some margin, too.

It was always to be expected that Apple would seek to find a way to make future Vision Pro models cheaper and now a new report claims that is indeed the case, with a massive 50% price reduction possible as soon as 2025. The company is reportedly already working on a new model with a bill of materials (BOM) that costs half that of the upcoming model, although it remains to be seen whether that saving will be passed on to customers.

DigiTimes reports that there are in fact as many as four new Vision Pro headsets in development, including one that's set to be a direct replacement for the model that is set to arrive next year. However, it isn't clear how many of those will ever see the light of day or if Apple is simply testing multiple configurations ahead of making a final call later in the day.

Another report by Interface News claims that Apple is already beginning to reach out to supply chain partners about what could turn into the third-gen Vision Pro, all in an attempt to find a way to cut the costs associated with production as far as possible.