Intel Arc A770 flagship GPU hits all-time low of $210 in Cyber Monday deal (with a free game)

The Arc A770 graphics card is seriously tempting at this price level, and it also comes with a free copy of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Want a flagship graphics card? Intel's Arc A770 may not nearly be up there with the top NVIDIA or AMD offerings, but it's a speedy enough mid-range performer for its price tag - and that cost just dropped through the floor with a Cyber Monday deal we just spotted.

ASRock's Phantom Gaming Arc A770 is a real bargain at this price (Image Credit: ASRock)

Over at Newegg in the US, the ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770 (8GB) is a steal at $210 at the time of writing, plus you get a free AAA game with that to boot.

Namely Assassin's Creed Mirage, a fresh instalment for the veteran franchise from Ubisoft, released last month. So if you were planning to bag that game, this really is an incredible deal (or alternatively you could always flog the Assassin's Creed code on your favored auction site).

If you recall, we were enthusiastic about the Arc A750 when it was cut down to $199, so the Arc A770 here is barely any more than that. (Previously, the A770 has only been reduced as low as $250, as far as we're aware).

Speaking of the Arc A750, you can now pick that up for $190 - even cheaper than before too - but unless money is really tight, we'd recommend springing for the A770 and spending the extra few bucks.

The A770 is a pretty solid performer for 1440p gaming, with Intel's drivers having been improved much of lately - and it's a good graphics card for other uses (creativity) outside of gaming too.

Granted, its power usage isn't the best, and it's still not optimized for some (particularly older) games, but at this price point for Cyber Monday, it's a graphics card that's well worth considering.

On the subject of flagship GPUs, one thing you won't get is a deal on the RTX 4090 - in fact, pricing for the Lovelace top dog has gone through the roof, even more so than before. This is due to the situation in China which has had knock-on effects with the market globally as previously predicted.