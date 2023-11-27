Popular LumaFusion video editing app adds iPhone 15 Pro USB-C SSD Support

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September it also announced that the new phones would get support for USB 3 data transfer speeds via their USB-C ports which makes for much faster file transfers. As part of that, it was also confirmed that the new iPhones would allow creatives to record their videos directly to an external SSD to save space on the iPhone's internal storage. The catch was that individual apps would need to be updated to add support for such a feature but now one of the most popular has done exactly that, allowing content on an external SSD to be edited with ease.

That app is of course LumaFusion from LumaTouch with an updated app now available for download from the App Store. It's version 4.1.1 and it's a free download for those who already have the app installed. In fact, those of you with automatic updates enabled might already have it without realizing it.

The new app update means that those who want to create longer videos are no longer limited by the amount of free storage space that they have on their iPhones. Simply connect a USB-C SSD to the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max's USB-C port and new content will be available for editing there once the updated LumaFusion has been configured just so.

This isn't all that's new in this update, either. Alongside a number of fixes, the new release also adds support for Apple Log files with an Apple deLog LUT as well as the Prolost Apple Log to Rec709 Lut, too. If you're a LumaFusion user we'd suggest downloading this new version today.