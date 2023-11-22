The OnePlus 12 is almost ready for its Chinese debut and its global launch isn't far off either

The OnePlus 12 is a phone that will celebrate 10 years of OnePlus and now we might not only know when it will be announced but when it will go global, too.

If you thought that the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro as well as the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro signalled an end to the flagship phone releases for 2023, you were very much mistaken. We're now expecting the OnePlus 12 to be unveiled within the next couple of weeks and now we also have an idea of when we'll be able to buy it, too. And that includes those of us who don't live in China.

We'd already been told by OnePlus to expect a big unveiling to celebrate the company's tenth birthday and now that looks to be the OnePlus 12. An event is to be held on December 4, 2023, and it's a safe bet that this will be the next big thing in the company's lineup. The OnePlus announcement of the event came via the Chinese social network Weibo with the promise that the new phone would be the "flagship of the decade." But that unveiling is sure to be for the Chinese market only, so what about the rest of us?

Now, leaker Max Jambor has shared details on the X social network which suggests that we won't be waiting too long for a global launch. After initially posting to say that we can expect a worldwide release in early January, the leaker followed that up with clarification that the "early" part was an error which suggests that a release will take place towards the end of that month instead.

Still, that means that the global launch of the OnePlus 12 should happen just a month after it breaks cover in China, which is good news for potential buyers. The new phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship chip and bring wireless charging back to the lineup.