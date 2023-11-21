Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers

Save big on Alan Wake II, Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield 2042, Resident Evil 4, God of War, and more! Plus, pick up PC gaming gem like Deus Ex for under $1!

Published
17 minutes & 17 seconds read time

The sales season is upon us, and we're currently swimming in Black Friday Deals. For PC gamers, thousands of games are currently on sale across all the various digital platforms - Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. And with that, we're here to bring our picks for the Best Black Friday PC Game Deals 2023.

Before we dig into each store's offerings, if you haven't picked up the critically acclaimed Alan Wake II yet, you can get 33% off the price when using the once-off Epic Games Store coupon for its Black Friday sales. This brings the price down from $49.99 to $33.49 - a sizable discount on a brand new survival horror release and game that is currently in contention for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.

Our list covers everything from recent releases like Capcom's brilliant Resident Evil 4 remake, 34% off at Steam, to awesome games rarely discounted, like Valve's Half-Life: Alyx, 66% off at Steam. Games that had troubled launches but have since improved immensely are also on sale - Battlefield 2042 is 84% off, and Cyberpunk 2077 is 50% off. With GOG's massive sale and catalog of classic PC games, you can also pick up Deus Ex GOTY Edition for under $1!

Steam Autumn Sale (All Deals Available from November 21 to November 28)

Battlefield 2042

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 32
Master the unknown in Season 6: Dark Creations. Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise.

Resident Evil 4

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 31
Survival is just the beginning. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors, tracks the president's kidnapped daughter to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals.

God of War

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 30
His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive... and teach his son to do the same.

Forza Horizon 5

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 29
Explore the vibrant open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in the world's greatest cars.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 28
Winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores, RDR2 is the epic tale of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the infamous Van der Linde gang, on the run across America at the dawn of the modern age.

EA SPORTS FC 24

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 27
EA SPORTS FC 24 welcomes you to The World's Game: the most true-to-football experience ever with HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and an enhanced Frostbite Engine.

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 26
The story of Cal Kestis continues in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, a galaxy-spanning, third-person, action-adventure game.

Cyberpunk 2077

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 25
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the dark future of Night City - a dangerous megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor, and ceaseless body modification.

Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle

Hogwarts Legacy

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 24
Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world.

Half-Life: Alyx

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 23
Half-Life: Alyx is Valve's VR return to the Half-Life series. It's the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.

Days Gone

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 22
Ride and fight into a deadly, post pandemic America. Play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live in this open-world action-adventure game.

Remnant II

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 21
Remnant II pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself.

Starfield

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 20
Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 19
Civilization VI is the newest installment in the award winning Civilization Franchise. Expand your empire, advance your culture and go head-to-head against history's greatest leaders. Will your civilization stand the test of time?

DOOM Eternal

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 18
Hell's armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The only thing they fear... is you.

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 17
A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire.

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 16
The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy is here. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons... or command them?

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 15
The Master Chief's iconic journey includes six games, built for PC and collected in a single integrated experience. Whether you're a long-time fan or meeting Spartan 117 for the first time, The Master Chief Collection is the definitive Halo gaming experience.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 14
Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Roll your own multiclass hero then shoot, loot, slash, and cast on a quest to stop the Dragon Lord.

GOG Black Friday Sale (All Deals Available from November 21 to November 28)

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 13
Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves - Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 34
Experience Aloy's entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny... and stop a catastrophic threat to the future.

Cyberpunk 2077

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 25
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the dark future of Night City - a dangerous megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor, and ceaseless body modification.

Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 12
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition includes the base game and all the following add-ons: Far Harbor, Automatron, Nuka-World, Wasteland Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, and Vault-Tec Workshop.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 11
You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri - the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 10
Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse.

Yakuza Complete Series

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 09
Yakuza Complete Series includes Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Psychonauts 2

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 08
Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers. Psychonauts 2 serves up danger, excitement and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain.

System Shock

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 33
System Shock is the fully fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming's most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created.

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 07
In Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, you play the role of Indiana Jones, famed archaeologist-adventurer, as he attempts to discover and explore long-fabled Atlantis. Nazi agents, eager to unleash the powers of Atlantis against an unsuspecting world, are hot on Indy's heels... or have they already passed him?

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 06
The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition faithfully re-imagines the internationally-acclaimed classic game (originally released in 1990) for original and new audiences alike.

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 05
The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed, award winning open-world action adventure, reworked, rebuilt and re-mastered for the new generation. All 24 previously available DLC extensions have been integrated into the game, including the story-extending episode Year of the Snake and the horror-themed Nightmare in North Point. Alongside a wealth of new technological, audio and visual improvements, Hong Kong has never felt so alive.

Deus Ex GOTY Edition

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 04
Deus Ex is an unquestionable masterpiece of a game. With its excellent blending of genres (RPG and FPS), ambitious and multi-layered storyline, and highly interactive and expansive environments it is a "living legend" among gamers. The level of flexibility in character development allows you to follow your own style of gameplay. Stealth, combat, deception, hacking - whatever works, and there is no "best" choice, only "your choice."

Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale (All Deals Available from November 21 to November 28)

Alan Wake 2

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 02
Saga Anderson arrives to investigate ritualistic murders in a small town. Alan Wake pens a dark story to shape the reality around him. These two heroes are somehow connected. Can they become the heroes they need to be?

Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 37
The Deluxe Edition includes a Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, eagle and mount skins, weapons, and more! Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad, becoming a deadly Master Assassin and changing his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

Black Friday Deals 2023 - The Best PC Game Deals for Gamers 36
Cloud Strife, an ex-SOLDIER operative, descends on the mako-powered city of Midgar. The world of the timeless classic FINAL FANTASY VII is reborn, using cutting-edge graphics technology, a new battle system and an additional adventure featuring Yuffie Kisaragi.

