Country responsible for crashing a rocket into the dark side of the moon confirmed

Astronomers detected a rocket expectedly crashed into the surface of the moon on March 4, 2022, and now we know who owns the rocket.

Last year, a rocket crashed into the dark side of the moon, or the side of the moon that we never see due to the tidal locking.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Astronomers weren't really surprised by the crashed rocket as they were tracking the object through space for many weeks and found that its trajectory lined up perfectly, or not so perfectly, with the surface of the moon. The rocket was called WE0913A, and upon collision with the lunar surface, it created two craters that were then spotted by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). Initially, astronomers thought the rocket belonged to SpaceX and was an upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket that was launched in February 2015.

However, those suggestions have now been thrown out the window as a group based in the University of Arizona nailed down WE0913A is actually a Long March 3C rocket body (R/B) from the Chang'e 5-T1 mission. These results were penned in a new study that was published in the Planetary Science Journal on November 16. The team came to their conclusions through trajectory and spectroscopic analysis using ground-based telescope observations.