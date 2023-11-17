SpaceX receives license for Starship's 2nd orbital attempt, launch now imminent

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted a license to SpacX for its second orbital launch attempt with Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket ever flown.

The launch license has been highly anticipated by the public, SpaceX, Elon Musk, and basically anyone who is interested in the steps civilization is taking toward becoming a multi-planetary species as Starship is designed to be the transportation method to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

However, after the first orbital launch attempt, which ended in Starship being blown up mid-air after a fire severed communications, resulting in a tumble, the space fairing company has been knee-deep in regulatory bodies conducting investigations into Starship's design, impact on the environment, etc - all of which is to make the launch of the world's largest rocket as safe as possible for everyone and everything. Passing all of the regulatory checks takes time, but now it's finally over, and SpaceX can press that big red launch button.

Reports indicate that Starship could be taking to the skies once again as early as November 17. If not, it's more than likely that the launch will take place within the next week, as SpaceX and Elon Musk have been waiting for this moment for quite some time.