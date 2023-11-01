Here's one way to get around AI regulations - build an ocean-based platform that's its own 'state' and is packed with NVIDIA H100 GPUs (10,000 of them).

Del Complex believes it can better direct the future of AI - avoiding progress in this field being obstructed by 'hastily drafted' legislation from governments around the world - using its BlueSea Frontier Compute Cluster (or BSFCC).

The what-now? BSFCC is essentially a huge platform on the waves, an ocean-based data center if you will, bristling with over 10,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

The benefits of being in the ocean revolving around the theoretical ability to avoid said regulation, as it'd be in international waters as its own 'sovereign state' (an assertion we feel won't hold up, but there you go - what do we know).

Another apparent benefit is the ability to use deep sea water for cooling. The BSFCC is powered by solar panels, gas and steam turbines, and will benefit from 'cutting-edge energy storage solutions.' It will also have its own 'government' and permanent population, which Del Complex argue will qualify it as a nation state.

Del Complex states that:

"The Biden administration's recent AI Executive Order and the European Union's AI Act are thinly veiled attempts to centralize control under the guise of protecting citizens. This regulation not only stalls the pace of innovation, but also interferes with the very cosmic endowment of humanity. These technologies are not mere tools. They are the embodiment of human ambition and the realization of our potential."

"It is in this spirit that Del Complex takes frontier AI models into a new boundless, blue sea frontier. Free from regulatory oversight, The BlueSea Frontier Compute Clusters offer unparalleled opportunities to train and deploy the next generation of large scale AI models."

Del Complex promises 'multi-layered encryption, zero-knowledge proof training systems, and a decentralized storage solution,' along with security staff on-board the floating platform to guarantee the security of the owner's data.