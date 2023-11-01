Intel Core i7-14700HX leak shows a laptop CPU that's a good deal faster than the 13700HX

Intel isn't all about Meteor Lake in laptops - there's also Raptor Lake Refresh, and the Core i7-14700HX looks like a processor to watch.

Intel's Core i7-14700HX processor has been spotted in a leaked benchmark, and it shows the next-gen laptop chip having considerable promise.

The 14700HX (Raptor Lake Refresh) is the successor to the 13700HX (Raptor Lake) and the benchmark is drawn from Geekbench, as spotted by Benchleaks on X (formerly Twitter).

Intel's Core i7-14700HX managed to hit 2,921 in single-core and 17,475 points for multi-core performance in Geekbench 6.

That's about 10% faster than the 13700HX in single-core and 20% for multi-core, so a good deal faster in both, especially the latter.

We'd expect to see a healthy multi-core improvement, mind, given that the 14700HX adds an extra four efficiency cores into the mix compared to its predecessor (it's 8 performance plus 12 efficiency cores, compared to 8+8 for the 13700HX, mirroring the 14700K on the desktop).

The new Raptor Lake Refresh mobile processor is clocked faster too, at up to 5.5GHz compared to 5.0GHz, so that's where the robust boost for single-core comes from.

In short, the Core i7-14700HX is quite a bit nippier as we'd expect, and it will be a peppy chip to go inside gaming laptops.

The processor was benchmarked inside an Acer Nitro AN17-72 laptop with 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Intel's focus is not so much on Raptor Lake Refresh, mind - desktop, or mobile - but rather Meteor Lake with 14th-generation silicon. That's where Team Blue is making considerable strides forward in terms of power efficiency, and also integrated graphics for more affordable laptops that don't pack a discrete GPU, but can handle contemporary gaming.

However, AMD has some big guns on the mobile CPU front due to arrive next year, in the form of Hawk Point and Strix Point APUs (among others), and those must surely worry Intel - they're shaping up to be extremely impressive.