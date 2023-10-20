Diablo 4 is free to play on Xbox this weekend - with a hefty discount for buyers, too

Microsoft brings in another of its 'Free Play Days' starring Diablo 4 this time, plus you can have a go at NBA 2K24 or, er, Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Diablo 4 is part of Microsoft's latest 'Free Play Days' scheme which offers Xbox gamers the chance to enjoy a small selection of games over the weekend.

2

Diablo 4 is free for the weekend on Xbox, plus if you like it, you can buy the RPG with a 25% discount (Image Credit: Blizzard)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

You don't need a Game Pass subscription, and this offer is free to any Xbox owner, with Microsoft making Diablo 4 free from now through until October 22 (across this weekend, basically, today included).

There is a limit on how much of the action RPG you can forge through, mind, so don't go thinking you'll run a marathon session and complete it over the course of the next two days.

You can play for 10 hours, but that's your lot. This is a new idea with the Free Play Days that's implemented with newer games (called a timed trial because, well, that's exactly what it is).

The other thing to bear in mind is that if you end up loving Diablo 4 from your 10-hour experience of the game, you can buy it at a discount. The offer is 25% off, not too shabby, and you get to keep your progress made during the trial (as you'd expect).

That's in the US, and Microsoft observes that discounts may vary in other regions.

What else is available to play for free this weekend aside from Diablo 4?

If you're feeling more sporty, you can take NBA 2K24 for a spin. Or if you're feeling more like cutting grass, there's always Lawn Mowing Simulator to enjoy (ahem - we're sure there's a niche audience out there who love it). Hokko Life is also up for grabs on Xbox for the weekend, a laid-back sounding town builder.