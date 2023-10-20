Apple Podcasts expands integration with Alexa by bringing the service to more countries

Apple Podcasts is coming to many more countries via Amazon devices that support the virtual assistant, Alexa, further expanding the podcast service.

Published
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

Apple and Amazon are working together to bring Apple Podcasts to many more countries around the world via Amazon's devices that support its virtual assistant.

Apple Podcasts expands integration with Alexa by bringing the service to more countries 999
Open Gallery 2

The partnership between Apple and Amazon regarding Apple Podcasts being on Amazon Echo devices began in 2019, and since then, both companies have slowly been adding more and more countries to the list of countries with support for Apple's podcasting services. This integration was only made available in select countries at first, but now Apple has made Apple Podcasts available to more than 40 different regions through Echo devices.

MacRumors reported that Apple updated its support page on its website, stating that Apple Podcasts on Alexa is now available in many more countries. Notably, this integration works on Amazon Echo speakers or an Amazon Fire TV, which has Alex built-in. Users will need to request Alexa play a podcast specifically from Apple Podcasts for it to work.

Apple Podcasts through Alexa is available in the regions below.

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.89$69.89$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2023 at 11:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags