Richest Old School RuneScape player with more than $150,000 worth of gold gets banned

An Old School RuneScape player who is said to be the wealthiest player in the game with over 1 trillion GP has been banned over RWT allegations.

The wealthiest Old School RuneScape player BTCs has been banned over allegations of real-world trading, which is the process of exchanging in-game currency for real-world money.

The Old School RuneScape player and stream is known as BTC, and has taken to his YouTube channel to declare himself innocent against Jagex's rollout of a string of bans against multiple of BTC's accounts, along with other accounts associated with his. Notably, BTC took to Twitter at the end of September to share a screenshot of the "first ever 1 trillion bank on OSRS," which equates to approximately $160,000 in real-world money.

BTC claims that he earned the astonishing amount of in-game currency through doing deathmatches, essentially a process where two players both bet a large stack of cash in either liquid in-game currency or gear and then fight to the death - winner takes all.

BTC claims the accumulation of his stack of in-game money was all streamed live. However, BTC reveals he got into contact with Jagex's lead community manager, Ayiza, regarding his ban, who said Jagex has "thoroughly reviewed" the evidence, and it's "irrefutable". Leading Ayiza to write, "There isn't any opportunity for this to be overturned as a result".