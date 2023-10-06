Baldur's Gate 3 might just get a boxed copy on PS5

Larian's Director of Publishing made a tweet that at least suggests a physical copy of the RPG could eventually be released on PS5.

Right now, Baldur's Gate 3 is only available to buy as a digital version, on PC and PS5, but it would appear that a physical copy for the PS5 may not be out of the question.

At least based on a tweet that popped up on X recently from the Director of Publishing at Larian, Michael Douse, which you can see above.

Douse bumped a recent tweet from a site that covers the PS5 which asked: "Would you buy a physical version of Baldur's Gate?"

Essentially, Douse appears to be wanting to gauge the level of interest that there is in having a boxed version for the PS5, one that would span two discs.

Either that, or this is a hint that there are plans for such a physical copy of Baldur's Gate 3 already in the works, perhaps.

Those keen on the idea of having the game on discs might want to take to X (formerly Twitter) to make their feelings known, at any rate. There are certainly gamers out there who are enthusiastic about the idea (with a preference indicated for a thick and chunky cardboard box, at one point in the thread, as well - for that retro touch).

Baldur's Gate 3 has certainly been a hive of activity since its launch in terms of patches, as we've witnessed three big patches, plus a whole load of smaller hotfixes - eight of the latter in total.

The most recent hotfix made the usual round of bug fixes, clearing up some problems with crashing, as well as a more left-field move - Larian shaved a cat (by popular demand) to return the feline to its previous appearance. (That one is something of a long story you can read up on here if curious).

