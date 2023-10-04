Baldur's Gate 3 gets a hotfix to cure some nasty crashes - and to, er, shave a cat?

Yes, the controversy around 'His Majesty' getting re-fur-bished has been widespread, so much so that Larian has reversed the decision and shaved the cat.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

A new hotfix has been applied to Baldur's Gate 3, the eighth one to be issued for the RPG (with some major patches in-between, too), and it has some important fixes - as well as a rather more off-the-wall tweak.

There are some cures for crashing here, including the resolution of a multiplayer crash that happens after listening to a dialogue following an active roll. The game could also fall over when re-assigning characters in split-screen play, and that issue has been cured.

Another important one is that Larian has fixed a problem which was causing saved games to be invalid - nasty indeed.

Also, party members giving your all their stuff when dismissed is no longer an issue.

There's a bunch of other tweaks and adjustments here, with a couple of more left-field fixes.

Most notably, 'His Majesty' the cat is now a Sphynx (bald cat) again, after Larian had previously changed the feline to be a different breed (with fur).

After that switch was made, there was a lot of displeasure voiced online by players, so the developer decided to revert His Majesty.

The reason the fur was added in the first place is that His Majesty shouldn't have looked like that, as there's another Sphynx cat elsewhere in Baldur's Gate 3, Steelclaw.

Larian didn't want the cats to look the same, so to that end, rather than the fur growth, Steelclaw's eye color has now been changed to differentiate the two. All is now well with the world.

Another interesting glitch that has been smoothed over is a bug that meant Githyanki females suffered from some apparently psychedelic visual effects when wearing splint armor. Perhaps another graphical 'embellishment' that might be missed by the player base? Maybe not...

