XPG BATTLECRUISER II mid-tower chassis is now available and designed for the DIY crowd

The XPG BATTLECRUISER II is a premium mid-tower chassis designed to accommodate a wide range of hardware, keep it cool, and make the DIY process easier.

XPG's Battlecruiser II chassis is here and has been designed to enhance the DIY process with support for more hardware and a long list of improvements based on community feedback the company received after releasing the first BATTLECUIRSER.

The XPG BATTLECRUISER II Super Mid-Tower features four glass panels for an open look, removable and easy-to-clean magnetic dust filters, an adjustable GPU holder, and a Smart Cable Management system. And for those looking for full, in-depth RGB lighting, a version of the BATTLECRUISER II ships with the XPG PRIME BOX - a hardware and software solution for lighting and thermal control for PWM fans and RGB accessories.

The biggest change for system builders comes with the additional 65mm height, which allows for better spacing and the ability to house a 360mm radiator on top and a 420mm radiator in the front. And to celebrate the DIY aesthetic, the entire design of the BATTLECRUISER II has been revised for too-less assembly.

Cooling-wise and supporting more radiator options, the BATTLECRUISER II ships with four XPG VENTO 120mm ARGB fans. And it looks great, too, and comes in both Black and White colors. Here's the full spec breakdown.

  • Dimensions: 550 x 225 x 506 mm
  • Color: Black or White
  • Material: SPCC
  • Side Panels: 4mm Tempered Glass
  • Form Factor: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX,Mini-ITX
  • 3.5" HDD/HDD Tray: 2+3
  • 2.5" HDD/SSD Tray: 3+3 or 2+3 (with PRIME BOX)
  • I/O Port: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2, 1x Hybrid Audio Port, 1x Reset Button, 1x Power Button, 1x LED Button
  • Fan Included: XPG VENTO 120 ARGB x4
  • Fan Support: 140mm x 3 or 120mm x 3 (Front), 140mm x 2 or 120mm x 3 (Top), 120mm x 1 (Rear)
  • Radiator Support: 420/360/280/240mm x 1 (Front), 360/280/240mm x 1 (Top), 120mm x 1 (Rear)
  • Clearance: Graphics Card (without front fans): 395mm
  • CPU Cooler Height: 175mm
  • PSU Length: 225mm
