You can probably rule the fabled Apple Car out for now, analyst hints

Who remembers the Apple Car? At this point it isn't clear that Apple does, and it seems increasingly likely we'll be driving one any time soon.

The Apple Car is fast becoming something of a myth at this point, and it now seems increasingly unlikely that we will ever see it hit the roads. Especially not in the next few years, we're told.

With the Apple Car presumably still under development inside Apple using the same Project Titan name that we've been hearing for years, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now hinted that the project has gone dark.

In a post on X, the social network previously known as Twitter, Kuo says that the Apple Car "seems to have lost all visibility," suggesting that there has been no movement on the project in terms of the supply chain and companies responsible for sourcing parts. The analyst goes on to hint that we won't see the Apple Car go into mass production within the next few years unless something dramatic happens.

That dramatic change, Kuo's tweet appears to suggest, would be the acquisition of a car company to get the vehicle production underway. Entering the car market is something that Apple has been working on for many years now, with Project Titan thought to have gone through multiple managers, engineers, and targets throughout. The original plan was thought to be for a full, autonomous vehicle but subsequent reports suggested Apple wanted to instead develop its own systems and license them to other companies. Kia and Hyundai were both thought to have been sounded out, but nothing came to fruition.

However, it's important to remember that Apple has had projects like this in the past. Projects that we hear rumors of for years before they eventually arrive. The AirTag springs to mind, while AirPods Max are another example. The Vision Pro, too - we'd been hearing of a mixed reality headset for years before it was finally unveiled earlier this year.

Could the Apple Car do something similar?