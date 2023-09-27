Logitech's new racing chair solves one of the biggest issues for gamers - how to store it

Logitech's Playseat Challenge X looks like a convenient option for those short on space - and money - who want a good quality driving chair setup.

Racing sim addicts who are after a dedicated chair, but don't have the space for a full setup - and maybe not the wallet capacity either - might be impressed by a new offering from Logitech in this space.

That would be the Playseat Challenge X racing chair, which folds away to be easily stored in a cupboard somewhere.

The chassis of the racing chair is nicely lightweight at just under 12kg in total, and you can, of course, attach a steering wheel and pedals. Crucially, as part of the compact setup, those peripherals can be left attached when you fold up the Playseat Challenge X, for a good deal of added convenience.

How much will the Playseat Challenge X set you back? At $299 it isn't exactly cheap - and that's before the cost of a wheel and pedals (and optional gear shifter if you want it) is factored in - but that's more than reasonable compared to what you might pay for a full-blown racing chair (we'll come back to that).

Logitech's Playseat Challenge X benefits from a breathable knit fabric, so should be comfy enough over longer virtual driving sessions, and the chair can be adjusted through a total of six different positions (from lower to higher).

It's also possible to adjust the positioning of the steering wheel and pedals with what looks like relatively ease, so you can get the seat just how you want it depending on your build and height.

The Logitech Playseat Challenge X looks like a lot of peripheral for the money, then, but as Tom's Hardware, which spotted its launch, points out, Playseat has its own Challenge Black ActiFit racing seat that looks very similar - and is $70 cheaper.

That said, the Logitech model appears to benefit from a somewhat better build quality, so it's likely you are getting something fancier for that additional outlay - though we'd have to compare the two seats directly in person to be sure, of course.

Whatever the case, both models look like a pretty nifty solution for gamers who want a racing seat, but would like one that can be easily stored away, and doesn't cost the earth, either.

Other racing chair options can be considerably more clunky, not to mention expensive. For example, Logitech's own Playset Trophy is twice the cost at $599, and you can spend a good deal more than that if you want.

A full X1-PRO cockpit setup from Sim-Lab, a pro-grade racing platform with monitor mount, will run you the best part of $2,000. It's an expensive hobby when you really dive into it, as again, that doesn't include the wheel and so on (or the monitor screen, for that matter).