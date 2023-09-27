Apple explains exactly how macOS Sonoma's new Game Mode actually works

The macOS Sonoma update is now available for download and its new Game Mode has been further explained in a support document on Apple's website.

Apple's macOS Sonoma is finally available for everyone to download after going through months of beta testing and one of the big new features is called Game Mode. The feature is exactly what it sounds like, a mode that is designed to be turned on whenever playing a game. But what does it do?

Apple had already said that Game Mode would redirect system resources to make sure that games run at the best possible performance levels by reducing background processes. That hands over more of the CPU and GPU to the game, making it run better. We also see that the Bluetooth sampling rate will increase, reducing latency when using AirPods and game controllers. Now, Apple has shared details on how to use the feature and how to disable it if you don't want it to be used at all.

A new support document, spotted by MacRumors, details exactly how Game Mode works. It says that it'll turn on automatically whenever a game is run in full-screen mode by hovering the pointer over the green arrow button in the top-left corner of the game window and choosing the Full Screen option.

Whenever Game Mode is enabled a new game controller icon appears in the menu bar. That icon is also where you can go to turn Game Mode off if you want to, although it isn't clear why you would. Game Mode remains off for that game until it's manually re-enabled, too. Something to keep in mind if you find that performance isn't as stellar as it should be, for example.

The macOS Sonoma update is now available for download for free via the System Settings app on compatible Macs.