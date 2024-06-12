Apple unveils how gaming on Mac just got a whole lot better while teasing new titles

Apple announced at its WWDC event that it has greatly improved the gaming experience on Mac and will be bringing more highly anticipated titles over.

Apple isn't necessarily known for making products that are great at gaming, but with the rise of the company's own in-house chips that dream is becoming more of a reality.

At WWDC Apple showed its intentions to drive deeper into the gaming market, especially considering the popularity of the App Store and all of the games it offers. However, Apple isn't just looking at mobile, as the company explained it wants to expand the possibilities of its Mac product line to gamers that want to experience full AAA titles.

Popular Now: Say goodbye to GPU cables overheating with the WireView Pro from Thermal Grizzly

Apple stated during its keynote that its MacOS named Sequoia was going to usher in some considerable upgrades for gamers, such as the inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio, which will arrive for games that support Game Mode. Additionally, this new audio feature will be launching on iPhone. According to Apple, Personalized Spatial Audio "significantly reduces audio latency with AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

As for other improvements arriving with Sequoia, Apple says Game Mode has gotten upgrades that "unlock smoother frame rates" and "advanced power management features boost performance." In conjunction with these improvements to gaming on Mac, Apple announced a large variety of name games heading over to Mac, and these include titles from Blizzard, Ubisoft and Capcom.