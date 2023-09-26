The affordable Apple Vision Pro might have been canceled and that sucks

The rumored cheaper Apple Vision Pro headset might not be happening any more following an analyst report claiming it may have been been canceled.

Buying a new Apple Vision Pro headset might not get more affordable quite as quickly as we had hoped if a new report by a well-connected display analyst turns out to be accurate.

The Vision Pro headset was announced in June and was immediately slapped with a price that makes it out of reach for many. The starting price of $3,499 is a lot, but there were rumors that Apple already had plans for a cheaper version that would give more people an opportunity to get a headset of their own. However, a new report now claims that might not be happening after all.

Writing in a Medium post analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple may have canceled the low-cost version of its Vision Pro. If that's the case, it will mean that Vision Pro headset growth will be affected with anticipated 2025 growth simply not happening at all.

The report goes on to say that Apple's successor the the flagship Vision Pro headset could enter mass production by the first half of 2027 "at the latest," meaning we might not see any revision to the Vision Pro itself for a number of years. That could also mean that there won't be any cheaper Vision Pro until that point, too.

The Vision Pro as announced in June is set to be an impressive device, but the price will be too high for a lot of potential buyers. We also don't know exactly when it will go on sale just yet with Apple simply saying that it intends to launch the AR/VR headset in early 2024. All eyes will be on Apple come January 1.