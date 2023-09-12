Starfield player discovers best ship design that literally makes you invincible

Starfield players are sinking their teeth into what the game has to offer, and with it being a little over a week since the game launched, a player has already discovered what seems to be the best ship build.

For those that don't know, Starfield lets players design their own ships to take out to the void of space and engage with enemies and even friendlies. However, ship combat can be tricky, and players can be blown up pretty quickly if they aren't adept at maneuvering. But what if I told you that you didn't need to dodge and maneuverer, just shoot?

Well, it seems you can, as a Starfield player noticed that all enemy ships fire their shots directly at the center of the the ship they are attacking. So, the player decided to make the center of his ship empty space, meaning that all enemy shots go straight through the ship, thus making the player immune to all enemy fire. The above video showcases the ship in action, while the below video is a guide on how to build it yourself.

The only downside is that it seems the ships aren't very fast, but that doesn't sound like much of a downside when you literally won't take any damage.