Leaker says Universal is developing a live-action movie of an iconic Nintendo character

A known leaker has claimed that Universal Studios is currently developing a live-action movie of one of Nintendo's most iconic characters.

A movie insider has taken to their personal X account to reveal that Universal Studios is working on a new live-action Nintendo movie.

The movie insider is called MyTimeToShienHello and recently took to X to claim that Universal Studios is developing a live-action movie of The Legend of Zelda, which has no doubt thrown Nintendo fans into a 50/50 situation where they aren't sure if they should be excited or simply terrified of an awful adaptation. The leak of a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie isn't too surprising considering the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie., Nintendo's first movie with Illumination, an animation studio owned by Universal.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie quickly became one of the biggest animated movies of all time. Additionally, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider previously stated that Nintendo began working with Universal on the upcoming Zelda title back in June, with the insider saying on the Hot Mic podcast, "I'm told that Universal is, in fact, closing a 'big deal' with the Nintendo corporation for The Legend of Zelda."

"Zelda is looking like the next big Illumination-Nintendo franchise, which we were all sort of expecting. I'm told that is happening," added Sneider.

