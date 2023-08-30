These are the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro production problems Apple has had to overcome

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series' of handsets is now just around the corner and Apple has had a few issues to deal with during production.

Apple finally announced its September 12 event yesterday and you don't need to be following too closely to know that we can expect four new iPhones to be announced. But a new report details exactly what Apple had to go through to get these handsets ready for mass production.

If everything goes the way that we expect, Apple will announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max during that September event and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in with a new Medium post that explains some of the main production issues that Apple and its partners found when trying to get these devices through the usual prototyping, verification, and then production processes.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus' new stacked CIS camera system caused problems as did the displays. Perhaps worryingly, Kuo also claims that the batteries for the new iPhones were problematic before going on to say that they were expanding when exposed to heat. We can only hope that this in particular was dealt with to ensure we don't have any exploding battery issues with these new phones.

Kuo also says that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max's new titanium construction posed issues for Apple, with the material's high processing difficulty and required design changes causing problems. However, that new design is expected to make the higher-end iPhones lighter than the stainless steel models that came before them.

The Medium post also explains that the iPhone 15 Pro Max project was the last to see to begin which means that mass production now lags behind the other models. However, Kuo previously said that Apple expects that model to be the most popular so it will have to ensure production can catch up if we are to avoid stock shortages come launch day.

That launch day is likely to take place on September 22, with September 15 likely to be the date that preorders begin after that September 12 unveiling.

The new iPhones won't be alone, of course. Rumors continue to suggest that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also debut on September 12. If that's the case we expect them to follow the same release cadence and go on sale on September 22. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the one to watch, however, with some rumors claiming it might not ship until October due to issues with its new periscope camera.