Is this the box your new iPhone 15 Pro will ship in?

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to be announced next month and a new render might show us what their boxes will look like.

When Apple finally announces the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups next month it'll bring an end to an almost never-ending cycle of rumors. Now, the latest of those rumors appears to center around the iPhone's new box and what it will look like come launch day.

The box in question is for the iPhone 15 Pro, but we can imagine that the iPhone 15 Pro Max box will be identical. As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, it's likely that will be slightly different. There aren't all that many differences from what we can see, but it does look like the new iPhone will come with a rather Samsung-like wallpaper.

As you can see in the image above, the new Pro iPhones look set to come with a new wallpaper that has what looks like an S in the center. The render you can see here is based on a post by X leaker ShrimpApplePro that claimed the iPhone 15 Pro will come in a white box with this particular S shape on the front.

It isn't year clear whether there is some significance to that shape or if it means something other than the S that it looks like, but we'll find out soon enough. Apple is expected to announce all four new iPhones on September 12 which is just a couple of weeks away. The new iPhones are then expected to go on sale on September 22 assuming that Apple follows its usual release schedule.

The new iPhones won't be on their own, either. It's likely that Apple will also announce and ship the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the same dates.