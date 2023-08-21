All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

The iPhone 15 Ultra might be a thing after all

The iPhone 15 Ultra is again being tipped as a replacement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year after the same rumor did the rounds a whole year ago.

The iPhone 15 Ultra might be a thing after all
Published
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

It's pretty much common knowledge at this point that Apple is going to announce four new iPhones next month, possibly as soon as September 12. We can be pretty sure of when they'll go on sale, and the specs and features are pretty much a given as well - assuming all the leaks and rumors turn out to be on the money, that is. But there's one thing that we can't be sure about just yet - the name.

One name in particular, in fact. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro are all pretty much locked in right now and you'll notice that the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max is missing. That isn't because Apple is ditching its best iPhone, of course. Instead, it now appears that Apple has decided that its big-screen wonder deserves a new name. But it's an old name, really. And it's coming back from the dead like a zombie.

That name is of course iPhone 15 Ultra, something that we'd been told to expect almost a year ago by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. After much talk about the name change it just sort of vanished, and everyone went back to calling it the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, it sounds like it's back again.

That's after Apple Insider's Andrew O'Hara posted on X to say that he's heard that the iPhone 15 Ultra name is back in the cards. He didn't disclose his sources, obviously, but he did at least say that those sources were multiple.

The Ultra brand makes plenty of sense, really. We already have the Apple Watch Ultra and the Ultra is the fastest and best Mac chip of every generation - like the M2 Ultra now shipping in the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, for example. So surely it stands to reason that Apple would go Ultra for the iPhone, too.

It definitely makes sense when you remember what the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to be. It's going to gain a new periscope camera with a 6x lens according to reports, something that will make it the best iPhone ever in terms of taking photos from a distance. Can we then expect Apple to further differentiate the 6.7-inch iPhone Ultra from the 6.1-inch iPhone Pro in future generations? It's entirely possible, and with a move to a new titanium construction and Action button on the way, the Apple Watch Ultra comparisons will surely continue.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$87.99$87.99$109.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99$109.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/21/2023 at 1:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.