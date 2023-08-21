All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NACON announces new dual wireless RIG 600 PRO Series headsets for PC, mobile, and consoles

The new RIG 600 PRO Series offers dual wireless to not only support more devices but also let you game on 2.4 GHz and chat on Bluetooth.

NACON announces new dual wireless RIG 600 PRO Series headsets for PC, mobile, and consoles
Published
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

The new RIG 600 PRO Series from NACON sees the popular gaming headset brand release its first dual wireless audio solution for gamers - simultaneously supporting low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth. This opens up the new headset's versatility, with compatibility covering all major gaming devices - PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

The new RIG 600 PRO Series from NACON, image credit: NACON.
Open Gallery 4

The new RIG 600 PRO Series from NACON, image credit: NACON.

With Bluetooth functionality, you can still receive phone calls and notifications in the Dual Mode that utilizes the 2.4 GHz dongle for game audio with Bluetooth functionality for mobile devices. Game Mode disables Bluetooth to avoid interruptions while gaming, with Bluetooth Mode connecting solely to your mobile.

For those connecting to a mobile device, the 600 PRO Navigator app on iOS and Android devices offers full customization options for the headset and microphone.

In addition to the new dual wireless design making its debut with the RIG 600 PRO Series, you've got the same rugged physical look that has defined the brand in recent years alongside a newly redesigned microphone (optimized for chat) that neatly folds into the earcup when not in use. The redesigned microphone retains RIG's flip-to-mute functionality, which is nice.

The new RIG 600 PRO Series from NACON, image credit: NACON.
Open Gallery 4

The new RIG 600 PRO Series from NACON, image credit: NACON.

Hardware-wise, the RIG 600 PRO Series uses 40mm drivers tuned to deliver a balanced gaming audio experience that can be further enhanced with virtual surround. NACON notes that the drivers have also been tuned for 3D audio, which is widely becoming the standard for premium headset experiences.

RIG headsets are also known for their comfort, and the new RIG 600 PRO Series is no different - featuring a lightweight 2412-gram build, breathable fabric ear cushions, and multiple adjustment options.

Available in two models, the 600 PRO HS is designed for PlayStation, while the RIG 600 PRO HX is officially licensed for Xbox and includes Dolby Atmos - both are set to launch on September 18 with an MSRP of USD 99.95 with retailer Walmart set to stock the 600 PRO Camo Editions exclusively.

Here's a look at the topline features:

NACON announces new dual wireless RIG 600 PRO Series headsets for PC, mobile, and consoles 04
Open Gallery 4
  • Dual-mode wireless with 2.4GHz USB-C adapter and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.
  • High-quality game audio from bass-boosted 40mm high-sensitivity drivers.
  • Tuned chamber acoustics for balanced audio.
  • Mic discretely folds into the earcup when on the go.
  • All-day comfort via lightweight ear cups wrapped in breathable fabric.
  • Virtually unbreakable and plush-cushioned headband.
  • 600 PRO Navigator app available for advanced customization.
  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and mobile devices.
  • Up to 24-hour Bluetooth battery life.
  • Up to 18-hour 2.4GHz battery life.
  • Recharge via USB-C port (cable included)
Buy at Amazon

RIG Gaming 700 Pro HX Wireless Headset

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$57.00
---
Buy
$79.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/21/2023 at 1:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.