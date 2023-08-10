All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Windows 10 update finally removes a big thorn in the side of gamers

Windows 11 gamers have already received a fix for frustrating Timeout Detection and Recovery errors, and now those on Windows 10 have it, too.

Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

Windows 10's latest cumulative update released earlier this week and now rolling out to PCs comes with an important fix for gamers.

Microsoft has applied a load of security fixes with patch KB5029244, too (Image Credit: Microsoft)
Open Gallery 2

Microsoft has applied a load of security fixes with patch KB5029244, too (Image Credit: Microsoft)

This is KB5029244 for Windows 10 version 22H2, and as ever with Microsoft's regular cumulative updates, it applies a load of smoothing over for a bunch of security issues.

As Windows Latest pointed out, the patch also fixes a Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR) error that was plaguing gamers, causing the system to bomb out and crash.

It's a frustrating problem that has been around for Windows for some time now, and was already fixed in Windows 11 recently - leaving Windows 10 gamers, still the vast majority of folks of course, feeling rather out in the cold.

With this cumulative update, Windows 10 gamers finally get this problem put to bed.

There are other resolutions here, too, such as a fix for VPN connections dropping out, and a remedy for a flaw that stopped WhatsApp from piping notifications through on the desktop.

It's definitely an update worth grabbing, not that you have any choice in the matter seeing as these are compulsory patches (at least for Windows 10 Home users, who can only briefly delay an update, not prevent it).

There are no known issues flagged thus far with KB5029244, except for a long-standing problem Microsoft has had with the Edge legacy version getting replaced by the new Microsoft Edge after installing an update.

We can't see any complaints on the Reddit thread introducing the cumulative update, so that too is a hopeful sign this one won't be problematic.

NEWS SOURCES:support.microsoft.com, windowslatest.com, microsoft.com, pixabay.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription
